Mammootty: Mahabali is world’s greatest socialist

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actor Mammootty said Mahabali was the greatest socialist in the world. He was speaking at the inaugural session of the Athachamayam celebration in Tripunithura. “Athachamayam celebrates the visit of the kings. As we live in a democracy, common people are kings.

Athachamayam has thus become a celebration of people’s love, happiness and communal harmony,” Mammootty said. “Onam gives the message of love. Mahabali is the greatest socialist in the world. Humankind is diverse in culture, beliefs and even the way we are created. But with love and harmony, we can become equal,” he said.

Mammootty also recollected his memories of witnessing Athachamayam. “It is for the first time that I am invited to the event. But I have witnessed the celebrations even before I became an actor. It has always amazed me,” he said. Mammootty also urged the government officials to make Athachamayam a major cultural, musical and literary event that attracts more tourists and experts to Kerala.

