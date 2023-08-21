Home States Kerala

Mammootty: Mahabali is world’s greatest socialist

Mammootty urged the government officials to make Athachamayam a major cultural, musical and literary event that attracts more tourists and experts to Kerala.

Published: 21st August 2023 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2023 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is all smiles as ‘Mahabali’ extends his hands to greet actor Mammootty at the Athachamayam celebration in Tripunithura on Sunday. (Photo | A Sanesh)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is all smiles as ‘Mahabali’ extends his hands to greet actor Mammootty at the Athachamayam celebration in Tripunithura on Sunday. (Photo | A Sanesh)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actor Mammootty said Mahabali was the greatest socialist in the world. He was speaking at the inaugural session of the Athachamayam celebration in Tripunithura. “Athachamayam celebrates the visit of the kings. As we live in a democracy, common people are kings.

Athachamayam has thus become a celebration of people’s love, happiness and communal harmony,” Mammootty said. “Onam gives the message of love. Mahabali is the greatest socialist in the world. Humankind is diverse in culture, beliefs and even the way we are created. But with love and harmony, we can become equal,” he said.

Mammootty also recollected his memories of witnessing Athachamayam. “It is for the first time that I am invited to the event. But I have witnessed the celebrations even before I became an actor. It has always amazed me,” he said. Mammootty also urged the government officials to make Athachamayam a major cultural, musical and literary event that attracts more tourists and experts to Kerala.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Onam Mahabali Mammootty Athachamayam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp