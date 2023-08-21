Rs 2,400-crore urban waste management system on the cards in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state is set to implement a Rs 2,400 crore state-of-the-art waste management system, funded by the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), in 87 municipalities and six corporations under the Kerala Solid Waste Management Project (KSWMP).

“Kerala has been a model to the world in various fields, and with the launch of the ‘Mattam’ scheme under the KSWMP, efforts are being made to bring the state to the level of developed countries in terms of waste management,” said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He was speaking after inaugurating the project on Sunday. The CM also released the project mascot.

According to reports, the World Bank will contribute approximately Rs 870 crore, while AIIB’s share will be nearly Rs 870 crore. The state government will put up around Rs 700 crore. Kerala is a rapidly urbanising state, and it is estimated that by 2035, 90 per cent of Kerala’s population will live in cities.

“The government is striving to make full use of the possibilities of increasing urbanisation. As part of our motto, we are implementing nature-friendly development projects, transportation models with minimal air pollution, and conservation of water bodies, besides charting a new course in waste management,” said Vijayan.

In the second phase, the project will enable 422 urban local bodies (ULBs) to sort 90–100% of their waste at the source-of-origin stage. “The project will involve 33,378 Haritha Karma Sena volunteers. As part of it, 73 per cent of the houses and 63 per cent of businesses under ULBs will have a system where waste will be sorted at their doorstep,” he said.

Of the state’s 93 ULBs, 31 have prepared blueprints for long-term solid waste management. Kerala has one lakh people employed in manufacturing organic manure, recycling, and waste-rendering, despite initiatives towards promoting alternative products, digital technology, and processing. “LSGs must realise this and work for ways that generate more employment. Also, green industrial parks will be set up, making products out of construction and demolition (C&D) waste, thereby boosting job prospects,” the CM said.

He also said that along with a decentralised waste management system, centralised waste treatment systems will be set up. “For this, CNG systems using biogas and parks will be constructed in cities. Modern material collection facilities and resource recovery facilities will be established for inorganic waste management,’ said Vijayan.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve appreciated the effort put in by LSGD Minister M B Rajesh for taking the lead in implementing effective projects on the directive of the CM. “Brahmapuram was a lesson and an opportunity to adapt to a systematic practice in waste management. The BPCL’s bio-CNG project at Brahmapuram will be set up at the earliest,” he said.

