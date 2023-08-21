‘Singing priest of India’ on a voice correction mission

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: Rajeev is a professional stage singer settled in Abu Dhabi. He lost his voice after a stroke and was unable to continue in the profession. It was last week that he met Fr Paul Poovathingal, the principal of Chetana Sangeet Natya Academy. Within hours, he regained his voice and started to sing with ease, thanks to the vocology training imparted by the priest.

Though Fr Paul is well known as the ‘Singing Priest’ of India, he is now on a mission to bring vocology to the forefront as an educational course so that many artists and professionals can benefit from it. Vocology is the science of voice training, concerned with the nature of speech and language pathology, defects of the vocal tract and a bit of speech therapy.

It is mostly public speakers, singers and actors who seek such voice training. Once a young man came to Fr Paul complaining about his high-pitched voice, which was more like a woman, despite attaining a certain age. The condition is called as Puberphonia and through effective exercises, he could open the vocal cords better to produce a strong but low-pitched voice.

“Though speech-language pathologists can also treat such cases, vocology will help people maintain a voice in good condition for years,” Fr Paul said. Over the years, Fr Paul has incorporated tips from Yoga with voice training. Once a person with Spasmodic Dysphonia approached Fr Paul and through voice training incorporated with Pranayama techniques, she could recover from it and talk better.

Spasmodic Dysphonia is a condition in which the muscles that generate voice get into periods of spasms due to which voice would break in between. In such a condition, the voice will be weaker, vibrating and often gets cut at the end of a sentence. “From my experience, Pranayama and other Yoga techniques help people recover from voice issues quickly.

But, the only thing is that they have to do exercises in a disciplined manner,” he said. From professional playback singers to school teachers, many still come to Fr Paul for voice training. “Earlier, I used to spare just one day, mostly Wednesdays, for consultations related to vocology. Now, I devote more days to it due to growing inquiries,” he said.

It was in 2006 that Fr Paul Poovathingal founded the Chetana National Institute of Vocology, to promote the rare branch of science. A disciple of K J Yesudas, Fr Paul is an exponent of Carnatic music and holds a PhD in Carnatic Music. At 62, Fr Paul is actively involved in the preparation of a research paper on ‘The Effect of Pranayama in Vocology’ for presenting it in the Pan America Vocology Association’s annual meet. “I am also planning to introduce vocology as a course, mostly a diploma course so that the coming generations can make use of the science of vocology.

Discussions are underway for it,” he said. As he continues to make contributions to the field of music through performances and training young people, Fr Paul has envisioned a project to set up a ‘Gaanashramam’. It will be a one-of-a-kind project that immerses people in music as meditation. “People live with pressure and stress in the present day. Gaanashramam will be a shelter for many to de-stress and detach from the world of competitions and immerse in audio-visual meditations,” he added.

