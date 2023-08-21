Two youths use gadgets to cheat in VSSC exam, arrested

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police apprehended two youths from Haryana, Sunil Kumar, 26, and Sumith Kumar, 25, on charges of cheating during the technician examination conducted by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre.

Both individuals were caught red-handed at separate examination centres as they attempted to cheat using electronic gadgets, including smartwatches, Bluetooth headsets, and mobile phones. Police had received prior intelligence about potential cheating attempts by job aspirants from Haryana, which was communicated to the invigilators. This precaution bore fruit as the two culprits were swiftly apprehended.

Sumith Kumar was caught at St Mary’s School, Pattom, while Sunil Kumar was apprehended at Cotton Hill School, Vazhuthacaud.

The duo’s modus operandi involved mobile phones with cameras attached to their belts, used to photograph question papers. These images were then transmitted to accomplices outside, who provided answers through smartphones and Bluetooth headsets.

During the physical examination, invigilators noticed concealed headsets in their ears. The arrested individuals claimed that friends in Haryana were supplying the answers. However, police are currently verifying the accuracy of their statements.

Police sources indicate that investigations are underway to determine whether the duo was part of a larger scheme involving impersonation, where individuals take exams on behalf of candidates in exchange for substantial sums of money.

