VSSC exam fraud case: Four more arrested, police suspect game by large racket

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram city police, probing the VSSC exam fraud case arrested four more people citing the involvement of a large racket in the crime. With, the total number of people in custody is six.

The fraudsters also impersonated people during the examination, said the police. The accused, Sunil and Sumith had impersonated candidates Manoj Kumar and Gautham Chauhan.

As per police reports, this is a large racket in North India centred in a coaching centre in Haryana. Via the institute, the accused collect huge sums from job aspirants after promising jobs at VSSC and other allied institutions.

The accused were arrested by the city police for cheating using electronic gadgets in the examination. They were arrested from two different exam centres for cheating with smartwatches, mobile phones and Bluetooth headsets.

The police had prior information about job aspirants from Haryana attempting to cheat, and the matter was conveyed to the invigilators. The precaution paid off as the two were caught red-handed.

The police said Sumith was nabbed from his exam centre at St Mary’s School, Pattom, while Sunil was apprehended from Cotton Hill School, Vazhuthacaud.

The cameras of the mobile phones, which were tied to the belts, were used to take pictures of the question papers. The pictures were then sent to outsiders, and the answers were received on their smartphones and Bluetooth headsets. There is an entire team to aid the accused to help impersonate in examinations.

The police said the invigilators spotted headsets concealed in their ears during a physical examination. The duo told the cops that the answers were given by their friends from Haryana. However, the police are verifying their statements.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram city police, probing the VSSC exam fraud case arrested four more people citing the involvement of a large racket in the crime. With, the total number of people in custody is six. The fraudsters also impersonated people during the examination, said the police. The accused, Sunil and Sumith had impersonated candidates Manoj Kumar and Gautham Chauhan. As per police reports, this is a large racket in North India centred in a coaching centre in Haryana. Via the institute, the accused collect huge sums from job aspirants after promising jobs at VSSC and other allied institutions.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The accused were arrested by the city police for cheating using electronic gadgets in the examination. They were arrested from two different exam centres for cheating with smartwatches, mobile phones and Bluetooth headsets. The police had prior information about job aspirants from Haryana attempting to cheat, and the matter was conveyed to the invigilators. The precaution paid off as the two were caught red-handed. The police said Sumith was nabbed from his exam centre at St Mary’s School, Pattom, while Sunil was apprehended from Cotton Hill School, Vazhuthacaud. The cameras of the mobile phones, which were tied to the belts, were used to take pictures of the question papers. The pictures were then sent to outsiders, and the answers were received on their smartphones and Bluetooth headsets. There is an entire team to aid the accused to help impersonate in examinations. The police said the invigilators spotted headsets concealed in their ears during a physical examination. The duo told the cops that the answers were given by their friends from Haryana. However, the police are verifying their statements.