Who is real man, Kuzhalnadan or Pinarayi, asks Sudhakaran

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Firing a salvo at the chief minister, KPCC president K Sudhakaran on Sunday asked who had shown the qualities of a real man: Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan who showed the guts to face the allegations against him head-on, or Pinarayi Vijayan who was yet to break his silence in connection with the allegations against daughter Veena.

Sudhakaran, while speaking to reporters in Kannur on Sunday, also said the CPM leaders trying to attack the Muvattupuzha MLA in the hope of trapping him with false allegations were living in a fool’s paradise.

“Kuzhalnadan’s style is different from Pinarayi’s. You can see the way he has been dealing with the attack against him, with the courage and honour of a public servant,” Sudhakaran said. He said anybody watching the MLA’s press conferences could see his confidence and the transparency of his words.

“Kuzhalnadan said anybody can inspect the documents in connection with the allegations against him. He has shown the guts of an honest politician. Is there any other politician who faced the allegations against him with so much courage,” asked Sudhakaran. He wondered whether CPM possessed the courage to accept Kuzhalnadan’s challenge to come up with documents to fight the allegations against Veena.

Sudhakaran also said top Congress leaders had contacted Kuzhalnadan who said he was confident about what he was saying and possessed all the documents to back his words.

“He is not worried about the attacks against him. CPM is trying to create a smokescreen by spreading false allegations. They have lost moral uprightness. Even the CM lost face as he has not responded to the serious allegations against him and his family,” Sudhakaran said. He alleged there was a secret understanding between the CM and central agencies, which was why he could move around in public freely.

“It is the BJP that supports the CM so that he can continue without any problems from central agencies,” Sudhakaran. On senior Congress leader V M Sudheeran’s statement on receiving funds from outside, Sudhakaran said it was his personal opinion. “The party cannot function without funds,” he said.

