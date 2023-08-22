Confusion over delay in KSRTC salary distribution

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the assurance given by Finance Minister K N Balagopal, the KSRTC is unlikely to distribute salaries to its employees by Tuesday. The distribution might get delayed as the corporation has to find around Rs 86 crore to pay full salaries to 24,000 employees. Earlier, the government allocated Rs 30 crore, and later Rs 40 crore, for salary payments in the month of July. However, the second instalment of Rs 40 crore is yet to be credited to KSRTC’s account. Besides, the corporation has to find an additional Rs 16 crore to pay the full salaries.

Transport Minister Antony Raju said the delay was due to technical reasons and the distribution would start once the government aid gets credited to KSRTC’s account.

The minister said that the quantum of the Onam bonus will be decided at the meeting between management and trade unions. The KSRTC pensioners also raised concerns over the delay in getting the pension amount. The government earlier approved Rs 71 crore for distributing pensions in July.

Balagopal, Antony Raju, and Labour Minister V Sivankutty participated in the talks with the trade unions on August 16 and assured them that the corporation would distribute salaries by August 22.

Two major trade unions threatened to go on strike if the KSRTC delayed the salaries, on August 26. They also demanded that the salaries shall be paid in a single instalment rather than disbursing in two instalments.

