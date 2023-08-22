Initiatives of 1st Pinarayi regime not acknowledged: Sudhakaran

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Pointing out that many projects being commissioned by the PWD in the state now were initiated under his stewardship as public works minister in the first Pinarayi Vijayan government, senior CPM leader G Sudhakaran said the efforts and contributions of the previous regime were not getting due recognition of late.

In a Facebook post ahead of the inauguration of the Kommadi and Savakotta bridges in Alappuzha scheduled on Thursday, Sudhakaran said though news regarding the new bridges appears regularly, they don’t mention the people who launched the initiative.

“The previous government allocated funds and started the construction of the Savakotta and Kommadi bridges. More than Rs 50 crore was sanctioned for these projects. I had declared in the assembly that Alappuzha will be reconstructed, and works on eight bridges there were started based on this,” he noted.

He said till 2016, commutation through these bridges was very difficult. It was the previous government that allocated funds and initiated development works on them.

“Construction of eight bridges, Savakotta, Kommadi, Nehru Trophy, Pallathuruthy- Kainakari, Muppalam, Padaharam, District Court and Naluchira, started in the Ambalappuzha and Alappuzha assembly constituencies during the tenure of the first Pinarayi regime,” said Sudhakaran.

