Linchpin of Kerala women’s cricket team, Minnu Mani named its captain

Ronnie Kuriakose By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Following her stellar performance in the T20I series against Bangladesh in July, her maiden call-up to the senior India women’s team, Minnu Mani has been named the captain of the Kerala squad ahead of a spell of preparatory matches to be held in Himachal Pradesh next month. The Kerala Cricket Association announced the decision on Monday.

“This is indeed a big honour, and I’m very grateful. Who does not love to be named captain? I thank everyone for placing their belief in me,” Minnu told TNIE over the phone.

She added that she would do her utmost to impart the lessons she learnt while playing for India to the rest of the team. “I will be helping the team to set the tactics. Tactics is key. This I learned during my time donning the blue,” she elaborated.

Her coach, Justin Fernandez of Kerala Cricket Academy in Wayanad hailed the development as a recognition of Minnu’s talents. “She is an invaluable asset to the Kerala side and will see the team to new heights. I’m certain of this,” Justin told TNIE.

Her other teammates, too, are very supportive of the decision. “Minnu is a brilliant all-rounder. Not only can she bat and bowl, but also fields exceptionally well. She is our linchpin,” said Sajana S, one of the experienced players in the Kerala squad and its former captain. A product of the Kerala Cricket Academy, Minnu is the first woman cricketer from the state to play for the Indian team.

She was the pick of the Indian bowlers that faced Bangladesh last month, scalping a wicket in her very first over! The three-match series saw her send five Bangladeshi batsmen to the dressing room for 58 runs, boasting an economy rate of 5.27.

Minnu Mani’s love affair with cricket began at the young age of ten when she joined the boys playing in the paddy fields near her home. Now, the 24-year-old has become the face of Kerala cricket.

KOCHI: Following her stellar performance in the T20I series against Bangladesh in July, her maiden call-up to the senior India women’s team, Minnu Mani has been named the captain of the Kerala squad ahead of a spell of preparatory matches to be held in Himachal Pradesh next month. The Kerala Cricket Association announced the decision on Monday. “This is indeed a big honour, and I’m very grateful. Who does not love to be named captain? I thank everyone for placing their belief in me,” Minnu told TNIE over the phone. She added that she would do her utmost to impart the lessons she learnt while playing for India to the rest of the team. “I will be helping the team to set the tactics. Tactics is key. This I learned during my time donning the blue,” she elaborated.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Her coach, Justin Fernandez of Kerala Cricket Academy in Wayanad hailed the development as a recognition of Minnu’s talents. “She is an invaluable asset to the Kerala side and will see the team to new heights. I’m certain of this,” Justin told TNIE. Her other teammates, too, are very supportive of the decision. “Minnu is a brilliant all-rounder. Not only can she bat and bowl, but also fields exceptionally well. She is our linchpin,” said Sajana S, one of the experienced players in the Kerala squad and its former captain. A product of the Kerala Cricket Academy, Minnu is the first woman cricketer from the state to play for the Indian team. She was the pick of the Indian bowlers that faced Bangladesh last month, scalping a wicket in her very first over! The three-match series saw her send five Bangladeshi batsmen to the dressing room for 58 runs, boasting an economy rate of 5.27. Minnu Mani’s love affair with cricket began at the young age of ten when she joined the boys playing in the paddy fields near her home. Now, the 24-year-old has become the face of Kerala cricket.