Looking to make silence count, sulking Chennithala says will react after bypoll

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala is hoping that his current silence will open up a golden opportunity. A day after being denied a berth in the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the 67-year-old has decided to hold his horses, at least for the time being. Chennithala seems to be of the opinion that a harsh reaction at this juncture could prove costly for the party, especially with the Puthuppally by-election set to be held on September 5.

On Monday, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and party state chief K Sudhakaran tried to placate him. Chennithala is especially irked with Venugopal, who he believes played a key player in denying him the CWC berth.

This is the second setback for Chennithala, who in 2021 was removed as Congress Legislative Party leader. He was sidelined despite his stellar role in coming out with allegations of corruption and wrongdoing against the first Pinarayi government.

Right from Monday morning, reporters were hot on the trail of Chennithala seeking his response on the latest snub. The Haripad MLA, however, was busy attending family meetings in Puthupally, which he followed up with a protest meeting at MG University. Frustrated by the resoluteness of the media persons, he said: “I have come to Puthuppally to campaign for the son of my late friend Oommen Chandy. I will speak on September 6.”

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters at Kochi, Venugopal was irked at the volley of questions linked to Chennithala. He maintained that the internal affairs of the party would be amicably resolved. “Chennithala is a very important national leader of the Congress. If he is facing any issues, it will be definitely attended to,” said Venugopal.

With speculation rife that Chennithala will be given charge of one of the states, a senior leader said that he may not take the bait at this juncture. “Being a committed leader of the Congress, Chennithala would have to take up any role the party eventually entrusts him with. The high command’s message is clear: His karma bhoomi will be state politics. In the long run, this might prove to be more fruitful for him than being in the CWC,” the senior leader told TNIE.

Sudhakaran also expressed his displeasure saying Chennithala deserved much more than a permanent invitee post. “Chennithala is a seasoned politician who has held several important posts. He deserves much more than the position of permanent invitee,” he said.

