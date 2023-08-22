Home States Kerala

Onasadya with 321 dishes served at Christ College

Asees Abdulla, the Telecom Advisory Committee member of the Government of India, inaugurated the Onasadya and tasted all 321 dishes served.

Scrumptious Onasadya with 321 dishes prepared by students and teachers of Christ College, Irinjalakuda, on Monday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR:  Eyeing entry in the Guinness World Records list, the students of the Commerce department (self-financing) and teachers of Christ College (Autonomous, Irinjalakuda) came together to cook over 300 vegetarian dishes for a sumptuous Onasadya during the Onam celebration on the campus on Monday.

The dishes include 41 types of payasam, 67 types of ‘thoran’, 31 types of pickles, 31 types of ‘chammanthi’, 20 types of salted dishes, 25 types of fried vegetables, 19 types of sweets, and Onasadya staples like salt, ghee, and dal were served with rice.

“It is a collective effort by the students, their families, friends and the college,” said K J Joseph, coordinator of the Onasadya. The ‘Megasadya’ was served to around 1,000 people.

TAGS
OnamOnasadyasadhya

