Dogs, birds abandoned without food and water for 18 days in Thrissur

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: Aswathy P, a member of PAWS (People for Animal Welfare Services), Thrissur, got the shock of her life when she entered a house at Peringottukara on Tuesday evening. Inside the house, lying in cages, were several birds and animals, all either dead or on the verge of dying. As it later emerged, malnutrition due to neglect by their breeder for 18 continuous days was the reason for the pathetic state of the animals. Aswathy had reached the house after a neighbour contacted PAWS.

“The air inside was filled with a pungent smell from the carcasses. The house was unlocked. None was staying there,” Aswathy said.

She said there were around 24 dogs, two Persian Cats, several pet birds, including 2 Cockatiels, inside the house. Denied food and water for nearly three weeks, many of them failed to survive while some were barely hanging on.

Barring two dogs, all the other canines, including puppies, were in cages, lying in their own excrement. “The dogs had become extremely thin, almost like skeletons, and had difficulty moving,” said Aswathy.

PAWS has lodged a complaint with the Anthikkad police. It also took the animals who were the weakest under its protection. “We will shift the rest of the animals to foster care. Until then arrangements have been made to provide them with food and water,” said Aswathy.

Preethi Sreevalsan, founder of PAWS, Thrissur, noted that though the state had rules related to dog breeding, its enforcement is weak as was evident from the latest case.

“From what we learnt, a person named Manikandan was running a dog breeding unit here without a licence. We don’t know what happened to Manikandan and his family who had been staying at the house until about 18 days ago. Whatever the case, treating animals like this is cruelty,” she said.

She said, “While many find dog breeding to be a lucrative business, certain responsibilities have to be followed while treating animals. Such cases of dog breeders abandoning dogs due to old age is on the rise.”

