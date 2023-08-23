Enforcement Directorate grills Sudhakaran in Monson cheating case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) interrogated Congress state president K Sudhakaran on Tuesday, as part of an ongoing probe into the alleged money laundering associated with conman Monson Mavunkal. Earlier, Sudhakaran was arrested and subsequently released in June by the crime branch in connection with the case. Speaking to reporters in Kochi, Sudhakaran asserted that he was innocent and had no concerns about the interrogation. He arrived at the ED office in Kochi at 11 AM after visiting the DCC office earlier in the day.

The ED’s inquiry revolved around Monson’s alleged defrauding of six businessmen for over Rs 20 crore. Monson allegedly took money from these businessmen stating that his fund transfers were being held up by the Union government due to legal issues related to receiving funds from abroad. Monson promised to return the amounts, along with interest, once these legal matters were resolved.

One of the complainants has alleged that Sudhakaran received Rs 20 lakh from Monson to assist in resolving the money transfer issues. Furthermore, it is alleged that Monson leveraged his close association with Sudhakaran for his illicit activities. Sudhakaran admitted to visiting Monson multiple times for skin treatment and receiving medicines from him. However, the investigation into Monson revealed that he had no medical qualifications to provide such treatments.

“I am confident that I have not committed any wrongdoing, and my record is clean. Throughout my political career, I have refrained from engaging in corrupt practices. I have no fear about the ED interrogation and will respond with all the facts I possess,” Sudhakaran stated.

Previously, the ED had interrogated former Kochi City Police Commissioner and retired DIG S Surendran was questioned by the ED last week. Similarly, the national agency has also summoned IG G Lakshman to appear before it for questioning on Wednesday. Sudhakaran, Surendran, and Lakshman had all been arrested and subsequently released on bail by the crime branch in connection with the cheating case.

The 10-hour grilling continued till 9 PM. He has been asked to appear again for interrogation on August 30.

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) interrogated Congress state president K Sudhakaran on Tuesday, as part of an ongoing probe into the alleged money laundering associated with conman Monson Mavunkal. Earlier, Sudhakaran was arrested and subsequently released in June by the crime branch in connection with the case. Speaking to reporters in Kochi, Sudhakaran asserted that he was innocent and had no concerns about the interrogation. He arrived at the ED office in Kochi at 11 AM after visiting the DCC office earlier in the day. The ED’s inquiry revolved around Monson’s alleged defrauding of six businessmen for over Rs 20 crore. Monson allegedly took money from these businessmen stating that his fund transfers were being held up by the Union government due to legal issues related to receiving funds from abroad. Monson promised to return the amounts, along with interest, once these legal matters were resolved. One of the complainants has alleged that Sudhakaran received Rs 20 lakh from Monson to assist in resolving the money transfer issues. Furthermore, it is alleged that Monson leveraged his close association with Sudhakaran for his illicit activities. Sudhakaran admitted to visiting Monson multiple times for skin treatment and receiving medicines from him. However, the investigation into Monson revealed that he had no medical qualifications to provide such treatments.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “I am confident that I have not committed any wrongdoing, and my record is clean. Throughout my political career, I have refrained from engaging in corrupt practices. I have no fear about the ED interrogation and will respond with all the facts I possess,” Sudhakaran stated. Previously, the ED had interrogated former Kochi City Police Commissioner and retired DIG S Surendran was questioned by the ED last week. Similarly, the national agency has also summoned IG G Lakshman to appear before it for questioning on Wednesday. Sudhakaran, Surendran, and Lakshman had all been arrested and subsequently released on bail by the crime branch in connection with the cheating case. The 10-hour grilling continued till 9 PM. He has been asked to appear again for interrogation on August 30.