Kerala High Court directive to take action against CPM’s illegal constructions

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A division bench of the Kerala High Court directed the Idukki district collector to strictly implement the stop memos issued against the construction of CPM’s party offices at Bison Valley and Santhanpara.

The court also ordered to forthwith stop the construction of the building in Santhanpara if it is found to be done in violation of the orders of the revenue authorities. If the construction of the party office at Bison Valley is completed, the panchayat should not provide a building number or occupancy certificate.

The court issued the order when a public interest litigation filed by Thrissur-based organisation ‘One Earth, One Life,’ and others against illegal constructions and encroachments in Munnar and other areas in Idukki district, came up for consideration.

During the hearing, the petitioners drew attention to media reports of stop memos issued against the CPM’s office construction. The district collector had made the NOC of revenue authorities mandatory for undertaking construction activities in Munnar. However, reports suggested that construction activities continued even after the village officer issued a stop memo. The court has ordered the Idukki district police chief to provide necessary assistance to the district collector in enforcing the orders.

The court also directed the secretaries and engineers of the panchayats in the district to identify the land and classify them as red and orange zones. The officers should be given training in identifying and marking the zones.

The panchayat secretaries and engineers shall issue notice regarding identification of the land to the public and if they want any clarification, necessary clarification shall be provided by the panchayats.

