KSEB looking for alternative power purchases to tide over acute shortage 

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Faced with an acute power crisis, the KSEB is now looking for alternatives instead of sticking to the usual practice of purchasing electricity only from power exchanges. The Board has hence decided to float two tenders - one for a short-term agreement and another for a swap agreement. The Board is also trying to enter into another contract for purchasing power. With many offices remaining closed during Onam, the Board is hopeful of a significant dip in power consumption next week.

Usually, the board gets electricity from the power exchange whenever the state Load Dispatch Centre Kalamassery, reports a power shortfall. Once a shortfall is reported, the Board procures electricity immediately from the power exchange on the day’s tariff rate, which at times could be on the higher side.

This has led the power minister’s office to look for alternatives, and finally, the Board decided to float tenders for a 500 MW mid-term purchase agreement. As per the current schedule, this tender will be opened on September 4.

However, the Board is exploring ways to open the tender on September 1 so that the process can be expedited. “Our aim is to start procuring power from early October itself. We hope to get the requisite clearance from the State Electricity Regulatory Commission at the earliest. The second tender for a short-term purchase of 200 MW was floated on Monday. The tender will be opened on September 5. We will start receiving power from September 20. The third tender is the swapping arrangement which would be floated within the next two days,” a top official at the power minister’s office told.

At the KSERC hearing held on Monday, the legal participants of the three power companies, Jhabua Power Ltd, Jindal India Thermal Power Ltd and Jindal Power Ltd apprised about their difficulties in providing power. Their demand was to settle the arrears first and provide power at a new rate. The earlier rate was Rs 4.76 to Rs 7.50 per unit. However, the Board can’t purchase power at exorbitant rates.

