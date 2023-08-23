KSRTC to disburse salary, allowance from today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ending uncertainty, the KSRTC management has agreed to pay salaries and allowances for employees from Wednesday. The festival allowance was fixed at Rs 2,750 during the talks with the management and trade unions on Tuesday evening. The trade unions affiliated to CITU and INTUC decided to withdraw their strike on August 26.

Earlier Finance Minister K N Balagopal said the department would transfer Rs 40 crore to the account of KSRTC, thereby paving the way for paying the full salary of July. The department had given Rs 30 crore earlier.

Transport Minister Antony Raju directed the management to fix the allowance. The management proposed Rs 1,000 as allowance and another Rs 1,000 as advance. The trade unions, however, demanded Rs 2,750 and threatened to go on strike if the demands were not met. The High Court which is hearing the petition against the delay in salary payment also criticised the delay. KSRTC will have to find an additional Rs 7 crore for paying the festival allowance.

KSRTC will also have to find an additional Rs 13 crore for clearing the fuel dues with oil marketing companies, in order to operate additional services during Onam.

