Home States Kerala

KSRTC to disburse salary, allowance from today

KSRTC will also have to find an additional Rs 13 crore for clearing the fuel dues with oil marketing companies, in order to operate additional services during Onam.

Published: 23rd August 2023 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2023 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ending uncertainty, the KSRTC management has agreed to pay salaries and allowances for employees from Wednesday. The festival allowance was fixed at Rs 2,750 during the talks with the management and trade unions on Tuesday evening. The trade unions affiliated to CITU and INTUC decided to withdraw their strike on August 26.

Earlier Finance Minister K N Balagopal said the department would transfer Rs 40 crore to the account of KSRTC, thereby paving the way for paying the full salary of July. The department had given Rs 30 crore earlier. 

Transport Minister Antony Raju directed the management to fix the allowance. The management proposed Rs 1,000 as allowance and another Rs 1,000 as advance. The trade unions, however, demanded Rs 2,750 and threatened to go on strike if the demands were not met. The High Court which is hearing the petition against the delay in salary payment also criticised the delay. KSRTC will have to find an additional Rs 7 crore for paying the festival allowance.

KSRTC will also have to find an additional Rs 13 crore for clearing the fuel dues with oil marketing companies, in order to operate additional services during Onam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
salaryKSRTCbus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp