Two die as Kallada Travels luxury bus overturns in Kerala's Palakkad

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Two persons were killed as a private bus, which was on its way from Chennai to Kozhikode, overturned at the Thiruvazhiyode junction in Palakkad district on Wednesday. There were 38 passengers in the bus at the time of the accident.

According to the police, the luxury bus of Kallada Travels veered off the road and overturned at around 7.45 a.m.

The deceased were identified as Ishaan, 19, a native of Kuttiyadi, and Sainaba Beevi, 39, of Ponnani. Both of them were thrown off and got caught underneath the bus.

Ishaan and Sainaba died while undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

13 passengers with minor wounds were admitted to the district hospital in Palakkad.

The others - Sufaid, Diya M Nair, Nishanth, Sivani, Rimshana, and Mohammed Marhan - were admitted to Al Shifa hospital in Perinthalmanna.

Aira and Binu who sustained minor injuries were given first aid at the Katampazhipuram primary health centre and later discharged.

Two persons who sustained grievous injuries were shifted to a private hospital in Coimbatore.

Local residents who witnessed the accident said the driver seemed to have lost control over the wheel and had tried to steer the vehicle back to the road. However, the police said the reason for the accident was yet to be ascertained.

The accident occurred at a sharp curve and the bus overturned to the right side of the road.

The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the District Hospital mortuary in Palakkad.

