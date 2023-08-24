Anil Akkara accuses Moideen of embezzling Rs 29 crore

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Congress leader and former MLA Anil Akkara has alleged that former Cooperative Minister and Kunnamkulam MLA A C Moideen was involved in a financial fraud to the tune of Rs 29 crore in the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank scam.

Akkara said that during a short period when he was the cooperation minister, Moideen intervened to sanction loans for his benamis -- Satheesh of Kolazhy and Anil Seth of Cherpu -- who were living beyond the geographical limits of the cooperative bank.

As per existing norms, cooperative society bank loans can only be sanctioned to people living under its region and should be its members. Akkara added that while serving as local self-government minister, Moideen had intervened to regularise unauthorised building construction in Thrissur corporation.

On Moideen’s deposits in Machad Service Cooperative Society, Anil asked how Moideen’s long-term deposits increased from Rs 19 lakh recorded in the affidavit before the election to Rs 30 lakh revealed by the Enforcement Directorate after the raid. The deposits are in Machad Society Bank and Bank of India and all these should be probed thoroughly, he said.

Anil also sought the response of Irinjalakuda MLA and Higher Education Minister R Bindu on Moideen’s unholy interventions in Karuvannur Bank. He also urged CPM national secretary Sitaram Yechury to comment on the issue.

Attempt to defame MLA, alleges CPM

The CPM on Wednesday expressed anguish at the ED raid and termed it an attempt to defame the Kunnamkulam MLA. “The raid is aimed at propagating misgivings about A C Moideen, who is a politician with a clean track record. The Union government has been deploying central investigative agencies to weaken Opposition parties. This is part of that process. We must strongly oppose such attempts,” the party’s state secretariat said in a statement.

THRISSUR: Congress leader and former MLA Anil Akkara has alleged that former Cooperative Minister and Kunnamkulam MLA A C Moideen was involved in a financial fraud to the tune of Rs 29 crore in the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank scam. Akkara said that during a short period when he was the cooperation minister, Moideen intervened to sanction loans for his benamis -- Satheesh of Kolazhy and Anil Seth of Cherpu -- who were living beyond the geographical limits of the cooperative bank. As per existing norms, cooperative society bank loans can only be sanctioned to people living under its region and should be its members. Akkara added that while serving as local self-government minister, Moideen had intervened to regularise unauthorised building construction in Thrissur corporation.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On Moideen’s deposits in Machad Service Cooperative Society, Anil asked how Moideen’s long-term deposits increased from Rs 19 lakh recorded in the affidavit before the election to Rs 30 lakh revealed by the Enforcement Directorate after the raid. The deposits are in Machad Society Bank and Bank of India and all these should be probed thoroughly, he said. Anil also sought the response of Irinjalakuda MLA and Higher Education Minister R Bindu on Moideen’s unholy interventions in Karuvannur Bank. He also urged CPM national secretary Sitaram Yechury to comment on the issue. Attempt to defame MLA, alleges CPM The CPM on Wednesday expressed anguish at the ED raid and termed it an attempt to defame the Kunnamkulam MLA. “The raid is aimed at propagating misgivings about A C Moideen, who is a politician with a clean track record. The Union government has been deploying central investigative agencies to weaken Opposition parties. This is part of that process. We must strongly oppose such attempts,” the party’s state secretariat said in a statement.