Auto driver held for murder of security guard in Kerala

On August 20 morning, Aji K V,  Keerukuzhy, Pandalam, a security guard at a private firm was found dead near Kurunthottayam bridge.

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Pandalam police on Wednesday arrested a 42-year-old auto-rickshaw driver in connection with the murder of a security guard at a private firm. The arrested person is Dinshad, Kadakkad, Pandalam.

“The police conducted an inquiry and it led to the arrest of the Dinshad. On August 19, Aji hired the auto-rickshaw of the accused from Pandalam town to go to a bar. However, Aji, who came out of the bar, allegedly went without paying the auto charges to Dinshad, who was waiting outside. Following this, Dinshad chased him and it resulted in a quarrel between the duo.

The accused also allegedly kicked Aji. After that, he fled the spot. The next day morning, Aji was found dead. We arrested the accused based on the CCTV camera visuals and the statements of the people, said a police officer.

