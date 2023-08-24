Home States Kerala

Centre emulates Kerala GST department’s ‘Lucky Bill’ app

Lucky Bill app’s primary aim is to encourage people to demand bills for every purchase of goods and services.

Published: 24th August 2023 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2023 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Lucky Bill app.

By MS Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  It is a proud moment for the Kerala GST department. The Union government’s soon-to-be-launched ‘Mera Bill, Mera Adhikar’, an app-based reward scheme for uploading GST invoices, is modelled on the department’s ‘Lucky Bill’ mobile app and platform.

“The Centre followed our scheme in technology, architecture and concept. They consulted with our officers and the Kerala University of Digital Sciences which developed the app,” said a source.

Launched last August, the Lucky Bill app has 16 lakh bill (invoice) uploads from 1.25 lakh users. Attractive prizes are given to winners selected via lucky draws. The app’s primary aim is to encourage people to demand bills for every purchase of goods and services. While mandatory electronic invoicing has helped in checking tax evasion in business-to-business (B2B) transactions, a sizeable chunk of business-to-customer (B2C) transactions are going unreported. The reward scheme helped increase invoice generation in the B2C sector, it is learnt.

The app’s software would read details on the bill like GSTIN, date of issue and purchase amount through a machine-learning algorithm. All bills uploaded on the app will be stored so that it can be used for verification during the inspection or audit of an establishment at any time. 

Bills uploaded on the app range from small-value goods to gold and construction material purchases worth lakhs of rupees. Hotel bills top the list followed by those from supermarkets and textile shops. The maximum number of uploads were from Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kollam districts.

REWARD RAIN

Cash prizes and gift packs are given to winners selected through lucky draws. Every month, a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh is given to one winner, Rs 2 lakh to five winners and Rs 1 lakh to five winners. Twenty-five winners of the weekly draw become eligible for family accommodation at the KTDC property, while 50 winners of the daily draw are entitled to gift packs worth Rs 1,000 from the Kudumbashree or Vanasree eco-shop.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
appLucky BillMera Bill Mera Adhikar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp