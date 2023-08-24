Chandrayaan-3: Festive spirit at livestream venues in Kerala

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hundreds thronged the live-streaming venues in the capital to watch Chandrayaan-3’s landing on Wednesday. People from all walks of life, regardless of age, including children, senior citizens, and students, gathered at the venues to witness the historic event. Priyadarsini Planetarium in the city, which hosted one of the biggest live-streaming events, was attended by more than 1,000 people.

Vaisakh R, who came to see the event with his six-year-old daughter, was seen all excited about witnessing the event. “My daughter is studying in Class I and I wanted her to see the event. Hence, we planned this very well in advance,” said Vaisakh. Nibi Mathew Joseph, a youngster who came to witness the event, was all excited. “I was very confident that this time we would make it. This is our third attempt, and we learned a lot from our failures,” said Nibi.

“It was really exciting to see everything live with my friends. We learn all this at school, and it’s good I could experience it like this,” said Mahashwetha, a Class VI student at Christ Nagar School.

“It’s good that children are getting this opportunity to see it live. In the past, such events could only be read about in the media. Also, this will help children learn and understand science better. It’s truly an amazing experience for them,” said Bineesh Vijayan who came to witness the event.

“The response to the event was overwhelming and we are happy that hundreds of people came to see this. We have decided to keep the observatory open till 10 PM so that people can gaze at the sky. In addition to this we have kept a special moon show for the visitors,” said director S S Soju, Priyadarsini Planetarium.

LPSC HELPED ‘PROPEL’ MISSION

With the Vikram lander touching down on the lunar surface, the crucial role played by the Thiruvananthapuram-based Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) has come to the fore. The Chandrayaan-3 propulsion module (PM) -- comprising two 780L titanium alloy tanks holding nearly 1.7 tonnes of propellant -- was configured by LPSC. LPSC also developed the lander’s propulsion system, which incorporated many pathbreaking technologies.

The lander propulsion system, including the throttleable engine control electronic module was conceived, designed and developed by LPSC. Extensive testing of the engines, along with the engine control electronics, was carried out independently as well as part of an integrated model. LPSC designed, developed and realised vital fluid control components and modules for the S200 solid stage’s flex nozzle control (FNC) system and sit-on umbilical used for servicing the system.

The LPSC is headed by V Narayanan. Narayanan provides techno-managerial leadership to LPSC, which has been engaged in the development of liquid, semi-cryogenic and cryogenic propulsion stages for launch vehicles. He joined ISRO in 1984 and is an expert in rocket and spacecraft propulsion.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hundreds thronged the live-streaming venues in the capital to watch Chandrayaan-3’s landing on Wednesday. People from all walks of life, regardless of age, including children, senior citizens, and students, gathered at the venues to witness the historic event. Priyadarsini Planetarium in the city, which hosted one of the biggest live-streaming events, was attended by more than 1,000 people. Vaisakh R, who came to see the event with his six-year-old daughter, was seen all excited about witnessing the event. “My daughter is studying in Class I and I wanted her to see the event. Hence, we planned this very well in advance,” said Vaisakh. Nibi Mathew Joseph, a youngster who came to witness the event, was all excited. “I was very confident that this time we would make it. This is our third attempt, and we learned a lot from our failures,” said Nibi. “It was really exciting to see everything live with my friends. We learn all this at school, and it’s good I could experience it like this,” said Mahashwetha, a Class VI student at Christ Nagar School. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “It’s good that children are getting this opportunity to see it live. In the past, such events could only be read about in the media. Also, this will help children learn and understand science better. It’s truly an amazing experience for them,” said Bineesh Vijayan who came to witness the event. “The response to the event was overwhelming and we are happy that hundreds of people came to see this. We have decided to keep the observatory open till 10 PM so that people can gaze at the sky. In addition to this we have kept a special moon show for the visitors,” said director S S Soju, Priyadarsini Planetarium. LPSC HELPED ‘PROPEL’ MISSION With the Vikram lander touching down on the lunar surface, the crucial role played by the Thiruvananthapuram-based Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) has come to the fore. The Chandrayaan-3 propulsion module (PM) -- comprising two 780L titanium alloy tanks holding nearly 1.7 tonnes of propellant -- was configured by LPSC. LPSC also developed the lander’s propulsion system, which incorporated many pathbreaking technologies. The lander propulsion system, including the throttleable engine control electronic module was conceived, designed and developed by LPSC. Extensive testing of the engines, along with the engine control electronics, was carried out independently as well as part of an integrated model. LPSC designed, developed and realised vital fluid control components and modules for the S200 solid stage’s flex nozzle control (FNC) system and sit-on umbilical used for servicing the system. The LPSC is headed by V Narayanan. Narayanan provides techno-managerial leadership to LPSC, which has been engaged in the development of liquid, semi-cryogenic and cryogenic propulsion stages for launch vehicles. He joined ISRO in 1984 and is an expert in rocket and spacecraft propulsion.