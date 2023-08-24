Home States Kerala

Crime Branch records IG Lakshman’s arrest in Monson cheating case

The investigation team approached the Kerala High Court to revoke the interim bail granted to the IPS officer.

Published: 24th August 2023 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2023 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

G Lakshman IPS (Photo | Twitter)

G Lakshman. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Inspector General (IG) G Lakshman on Wednesday appeared before the Crime Branch for interrogation in the cheating case associated with antique conman Monson Mavunkal. After an 8-hour-long grilling, the Crime Branch team recorded the senior IPS officer’s arrest. However, he was granted bail on a surety of Rs 50,000. 

It was following the direction of the Kerala High Court that the senior police officer turned up before the investigation team. Lakshman was questioned by a Crime Branch team led by DySP Y R Restem. Lakshman reached the Crime Branch office in Kochi around 11 AM. Earlier, the officer skipped the interrogation citing health issues even after the Crime Branch served notice for the purpose twice.

Later, the investigation team approached the High Court to revoke the interim bail granted to the IPS officer. The court granted time till Thursday to Lakshman to appear for the interrogation. The court will consider the Crime Branch petition again this week. Crime Branch maintains that Lakshman is the key conspirator in the case. Earlier, Lakshman, along with state Congress president K Sudhakaran and former DIG S Surendran, was arraigned as accused in the case. 

Monson swindled Rs 20 crore from six businessmen claiming that he was about to receive around Rs 2.62 lakh crore from abroad. ED is probing the money laundering aspect behind the cheating and recently questioned Sudhakaran in Kochi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
crime branchMonson Mavunkal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp