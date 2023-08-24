Ex gratia sanctioned for kin of dog attack victim in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cabinet on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of Mohammad Razan, who was mauled to death by stray dogs. The amount has been sanctioned from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

The cabinet also decided to appoint advocate Sreeja Thulasi as the senior government pleader in the Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT).

Advocates Rahul M. B., Praveen C. P., and Ajith Mohan M. J. will be appointed to the three vacant government pleader posts. Advocate Manoj G Krishnan will be reappointed as the Ernakulam district government pleader and public prosecutor. Dr P. Sahadevan will be reappointed as the Matsyafed managing director for another two years.

K P Sasikumar, on the other hand, will be appointed as the managing director of KAMCO. The meeting regularised the salary allowances paid to officers in temporary posts in the Devikulam Land Assignment office in Idukki. It also regularised the order for the conduct of the Onam week celebrations.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cabinet on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of Mohammad Razan, who was mauled to death by stray dogs. The amount has been sanctioned from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). The cabinet also decided to appoint advocate Sreeja Thulasi as the senior government pleader in the Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT). Advocates Rahul M. B., Praveen C. P., and Ajith Mohan M. J. will be appointed to the three vacant government pleader posts. Advocate Manoj G Krishnan will be reappointed as the Ernakulam district government pleader and public prosecutor. Dr P. Sahadevan will be reappointed as the Matsyafed managing director for another two years.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); K P Sasikumar, on the other hand, will be appointed as the managing director of KAMCO. The meeting regularised the salary allowances paid to officers in temporary posts in the Devikulam Land Assignment office in Idukki. It also regularised the order for the conduct of the Onam week celebrations.