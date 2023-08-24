Kerala: Cops from Pettah station who fined DYFI leader for not wearing helmet transferred

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following a face-off between CPM workers and Pettah police after a DYFI worker was fined for not wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler, the city police have transferred two Sub-Inspectors and a driver attached with Pettah police allegedly under pressure from the CPM leadership.

Sub-Inspectors S Azeem and M Abhilash and police driver M Midhun were transferred after the CPM leadership held talks with senior police officers. Azeem and Abhilash were shifted to the District Crime Branch, while Midhun has been moved to the A R Camp.

It was the act of the SIs slapping a fine on DYFI block secretary Nitheesh at Oruvathil Kotta on Tuesday for not wearing a helmet that set off a series of events, which finally culminated in action being taken against the cops.

Nitheesh was told to pay the fine to which he reportedly objected. He told the officers that he was a DYFI leader, but the cops insisted he pay the fine.

Later, a group of DYFI and CPM workers trespassed into the police station alleging that the cops had misbehaved with Nitheesh during the vehicle check. This act of the party workers precipitated tension and the cops dispersed them using force during which Nitheesh allegedly received mild injuries.

Protesting the police action, the CPM leadership laid siege to the police station on Tuesday night for about three hours. The protest was led by CPM district secretary V Joy MLA.

Their protest was finally called off after senior police officers ceded to their demand to take action against the cops.

Apart from the transfer, the force has also announced a departmental inquiry against the cops.

Meanwhile, the action of the senior officers has not gone down well within the force. Resentment got intense after a 'weak' case was registered against CPM and DYFI leaders, who had trespassed into the police station and manhandled cops.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following a face-off between CPM workers and Pettah police after a DYFI worker was fined for not wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler, the city police have transferred two Sub-Inspectors and a driver attached with Pettah police allegedly under pressure from the CPM leadership. Sub-Inspectors S Azeem and M Abhilash and police driver M Midhun were transferred after the CPM leadership held talks with senior police officers. Azeem and Abhilash were shifted to the District Crime Branch, while Midhun has been moved to the A R Camp. It was the act of the SIs slapping a fine on DYFI block secretary Nitheesh at Oruvathil Kotta on Tuesday for not wearing a helmet that set off a series of events, which finally culminated in action being taken against the cops.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Nitheesh was told to pay the fine to which he reportedly objected. He told the officers that he was a DYFI leader, but the cops insisted he pay the fine. Later, a group of DYFI and CPM workers trespassed into the police station alleging that the cops had misbehaved with Nitheesh during the vehicle check. This act of the party workers precipitated tension and the cops dispersed them using force during which Nitheesh allegedly received mild injuries. Protesting the police action, the CPM leadership laid siege to the police station on Tuesday night for about three hours. The protest was led by CPM district secretary V Joy MLA. Their protest was finally called off after senior police officers ceded to their demand to take action against the cops. Apart from the transfer, the force has also announced a departmental inquiry against the cops. Meanwhile, the action of the senior officers has not gone down well within the force. Resentment got intense after a 'weak' case was registered against CPM and DYFI leaders, who had trespassed into the police station and manhandled cops.