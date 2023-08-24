Kerala High Court annoyed with CPM’s move to continue party office construction 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing displeasure over the CPM’s move to continue the construction of the party office in Santhanpara defying its order, a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the Idukki district collector to file a report on the action taken on the illegal construction.

The High Court on Tuesday directed the Idukki district collector to stop the illegal construction activities forthwith. Ignoring the order, the construction activities continued even at night, the amicus curiae informed the court. Following this, the court directed the government pleader to appear before it at 12 noon on Wednesday.

The pleader said that the Idukki district collector has been directed to issue a memo to stop the construction. The pleader also submitted that the district police chief had also been communicated about the court order. The Idukki district collector could not receive a copy of the High Court’s order on Tuesday which caused the delay, said the government pleader. The court posted the case for further hearing on August 24.

All-party meeting held

An all-party meeting to address the views of residents in Idukki on the district collector’s order that imposed curbs on construction activities in 13 panchayats in Idukki was held in Munnar on Wednesday. The meeting was held under the leadership of Munnar panchayat authorities.

District Collector Sheeba George had imposed restrictions on construction activities in 13 panchayats based on an interim order issued by the High Court directing the District Disaster Management Authority to take steps to regulate the development activities in the ‘hazard zone’ in consultation with the local bodies.

However, the order sparked protests among residents settled in the 13 panchayats. A meeting comprising traders, party representatives, various organisational representatives and panchayat officials was held to hear the concerns of the residents.

At the meeting, traders in Munnar demanded the cancellation of the order. They said that the collector issued the order without considering public opinion. “The order brings only the Munnar region under the hazard zone to impose regulations. When the authorities make efforts for environmental conservation, steps should also be taken to solve the residents’ concerns,” they said.

Political party representatives who took part in the meeting said that the local people settled in Munnar and traders in the hill town are living without causing any harm to the environment. “However, it is unfair to blame the residents for the illegal construction activities that the outsiders undertake in the hill town. If the collector is imposing curbs on construction activities, the residential areas should be excluded from the purview of the order,” they said.

Stop memo issued, collector tells HC

The Idukki district collector informed the Kerala High Court that the Santhanpara village officer has issued a stop memo to halt the construction of the CPM office. “The village officer again issued a stop memo on August 23 and same has been served to the area secretary of the CPM at 10.30 AM.,” stated the report filed by the collector. In the stop memo, the village officer said that the CPM violated the order issued by the government and High Court. Hence, all construction activities are banned on the land. Legal action would be taken against the office-bearers as it amounts to contempt of court, stated the stop memo.

