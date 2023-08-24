KSEB urges consumers to bring down consumption

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the state is facing a 300 mw power shortfall, the KSEB has urged the cooperation of consumers to bring down consumption during peak hours from 6 PM to 11 PM. The board has informed that if consumption does not come down, it will be forced to impose load shedding.

A meeting of the board’s top management attended by Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty decided to come out with promotional videos and messages to curb energy use. On Wednesday, the board came out with a statement that there is a deficit of 300 MW power in the state due to technical issues.

“Now the time has come to reduce consumption in view of the acute power deficit. Consumers should refrain from using electric equipment unless it’s an emergency between 6 pm and 11 pm so as to avoid bringing up curbs,” the KSEB urged consumers.

