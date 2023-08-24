Proud moment for Kerala companies

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Six public sector units and around 20 private companies in the state contributed to the historical landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon’s south pole. Introducing these companies, Industries Minister P Rajeev wrote on his Facebook page: “As India stands proudly in front of the world, Kerala can also be proud to be a part of this mission.”

The PSUs are Keltron, Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd (KMML), Steel and Industrial Forgings Ltd (SIFL), Travancore Cochin Chemicals Limited, Kerala Automobiles Limited (KAL), and Kerala Small Industries Development Corporation Limited (Kerala SIDCO).

Various components manufactured by Aero Precision, BATL, Kortas Industries Pvt Ltd, Kannan Industries, Perfect Metal Finishers, Karthika Surface Treatment, Jojo Industries, Vajra Rubber Products, Anand Technologies, Jocyt Aerospace, PMS etc. are also used in the mission. Keltron gave 41 electronic modules, KMML provided titanium sponge metal used for making critical components while SIFL provided titanium and aluminium forgings and other accessories.

Kortas Industries, an aerospace manufacturing company located in the industrial development area in Veli, provided numerous sub-assemblies for various stages of the mission.

