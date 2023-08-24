Two die as bus overturns at Thiruvazhiyode

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Two persons died when a private bus bound for Kozhikode from Chennai lost control and overturned at Thiruvazhiyode junction at 7.45 AM on Wednesday. The bus belongs to Kallada travels.

The deceased are Ishaar, 19, son of Moidu of Ayyancherry, Kuttiyadi, and Sainaba Beevi, 39, wife of Mohammed Abdul Rehman of Kollampadi, Ponnani South, Malappuram. Both of them had fallen beneath the bus when it overturned. It was after the bus was lifted using a crane that the two were taken to the district hospital. However, their lives could not be saved. Post-mortem was conducted and the bodies were handed over to the relatives.

The two deceased were among the 13 injured who were brought to the district hospital in Palakkad for treatment. Two persons who were seriously injured, Moorthy, 49, and Annamalai, 32, both natives of Erode, were referred to a private hospital in Coimbatore.

Those under treatment at Al Shifa Hospital in Perinthalmanna are Sufaid, 18, Diya M Nair, 18, Nishanth, 43, Jayachandran, 42, Sivani, 18, Rimshana, 36, and Mohammed Marvan, 27. Two passengers, Aira and Binu, who sustained minor injuries were given first aid at the Katampazhipuram Primary Health Centre and discharged. By evening, only one passenger, Lokesh, 21, a native of Theni, had been admitted to the district hospital in Palakkad.

Three other passengers Saidali, 42, (bus driver), Sreekanth, 26, a native of Nilambur, and Balaram, 18, who were also injured have been put under observation. Local people said that the bus was speeding as it was coming through a road downhill. While the bus tried to give way to another vehicle coming in the opposite direction, the driver lost control of the bus and the vehicle overturned. There were 27 passengers on the bus at the time of the accident.

PALAKKAD: Two persons died when a private bus bound for Kozhikode from Chennai lost control and overturned at Thiruvazhiyode junction at 7.45 AM on Wednesday. The bus belongs to Kallada travels. The deceased are Ishaar, 19, son of Moidu of Ayyancherry, Kuttiyadi, and Sainaba Beevi, 39, wife of Mohammed Abdul Rehman of Kollampadi, Ponnani South, Malappuram. Both of them had fallen beneath the bus when it overturned. It was after the bus was lifted using a crane that the two were taken to the district hospital. However, their lives could not be saved. Post-mortem was conducted and the bodies were handed over to the relatives. The two deceased were among the 13 injured who were brought to the district hospital in Palakkad for treatment. Two persons who were seriously injured, Moorthy, 49, and Annamalai, 32, both natives of Erode, were referred to a private hospital in Coimbatore. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Those under treatment at Al Shifa Hospital in Perinthalmanna are Sufaid, 18, Diya M Nair, 18, Nishanth, 43, Jayachandran, 42, Sivani, 18, Rimshana, 36, and Mohammed Marvan, 27. Two passengers, Aira and Binu, who sustained minor injuries were given first aid at the Katampazhipuram Primary Health Centre and discharged. By evening, only one passenger, Lokesh, 21, a native of Theni, had been admitted to the district hospital in Palakkad. Three other passengers Saidali, 42, (bus driver), Sreekanth, 26, a native of Nilambur, and Balaram, 18, who were also injured have been put under observation. Local people said that the bus was speeding as it was coming through a road downhill. While the bus tried to give way to another vehicle coming in the opposite direction, the driver lost control of the bus and the vehicle overturned. There were 27 passengers on the bus at the time of the accident.