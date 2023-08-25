Did nothing to attract offence, says C V Varghese

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Responding to the contempt of court proceedings initiated against him by the Kerala High Court, CPM Idukki district secretary C V Varghese said the party had done nothing to attract the offence, as no construction was carried out at the party office in Santhanpara after they received the court order and the stop memo from the revenue department. He said the party received the Idukki collector’s letter to stop the construction on Wednesday, following which it was stopped.

“Works of several other buildings in Idukki are going on despite lack of no-objection-certificate (NOC). Likewise, we also don’t have the document,” he said. He said CPM was not worried as it could prove the truth in court.

“The land housing the CPM area committee office in Santhanpara was bought in 1966 and the party has been paying tax since then. We had to demolish the old building to provide land for the construction and widening of the Munnar-Thekkady highway. Following this, renovation on the 50-year-old building was done recently,” he said.

Varghese claimed that the allegations were aimed to justify the encroachment by Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan. “There are some who do not want land issues in Idukki to end. The MLA is a representative of such a group,” he said. Varghese also said the party suspected conspiracy behind the court’s action.

IDUKKI: Responding to the contempt of court proceedings initiated against him by the Kerala High Court, CPM Idukki district secretary C V Varghese said the party had done nothing to attract the offence, as no construction was carried out at the party office in Santhanpara after they received the court order and the stop memo from the revenue department. He said the party received the Idukki collector’s letter to stop the construction on Wednesday, following which it was stopped. “Works of several other buildings in Idukki are going on despite lack of no-objection-certificate (NOC). Likewise, we also don’t have the document,” he said. He said CPM was not worried as it could prove the truth in court. “The land housing the CPM area committee office in Santhanpara was bought in 1966 and the party has been paying tax since then. We had to demolish the old building to provide land for the construction and widening of the Munnar-Thekkady highway. Following this, renovation on the 50-year-old building was done recently,” he said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Varghese claimed that the allegations were aimed to justify the encroachment by Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan. “There are some who do not want land issues in Idukki to end. The MLA is a representative of such a group,” he said. Varghese also said the party suspected conspiracy behind the court’s action.