Electric vehicle population crosses 1-lakh mark in Kerala 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Motor Vehicle Department celebrated the 1-lakh electric vehicle registrations in the state on Thursday.

Transport Minister Antony Raju handed over the key of the electric scooter which was registered as the 1,00,000th vehicle, to Kondotty native Kiran K P, at a function held in Thiruvananthapuram. The minister said the government has a policy to promote pollution-free green fuel in the state.

“People are attracted towards electric vehicles. Kerala has the most electric vehicle density in the country, after Delhi,” said the minister.

The government has implemented an e-mobility project to promote e-vehicles.

The incentives include concession in road tax, subsidy and zero permits. As a result, the electric vehicle population in the state has grown since 2015.

The number of e-vehicles in the state has grown from 27 in 2015 to 1,02,334 on August 23, 2023.

