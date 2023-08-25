Malayalam cinema bags a handful at 69th National Film Awards

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With a handful of accolades, Malayalam cinema had a satisfactory outing at the 69th National Film Awards. Though the much-anticipated ‘Best Actor’ prize failed to materialise, it was double delight for Indrans, who had openly expressed his resentment after his critically acclaimed film ‘Home’ was ignored at the state film awards. As if proving himself right, ‘Home’ won the ‘Best Malayalam Film’ award, in addition to a special jury mention for Indrans.

Among other prizes bagged by entries from the Malayalam industry, ‘Aavasavyuham’ was named the ‘Best Environment Conversation/Preservation’ movie. The ‘Indira Gandhi Best Debut Film of a Director’ award went to ‘Meppadiyan’, helmed by Vishnu Mohan, and Shahi Kabeer won the ‘Best Original Screenplay’ award for ‘Nayattu’. ‘Chavittu’ landed the ‘Best Audiography (Location Sound Recordist)’ award for Arun Asok and Sonu K P, while ‘Kandittundu’ by Adithi Krishnadas, which went viral on social media, bagged the award for ‘Best Animation’.

Getting a national award is an overwhelming experience, said Aavasavyooham filmmaker Krishand R K. “When nominations were submitted in different categories, I was hopeful of winning at least one award. It’s of course a matter of pride that the film was adjudged the best environmental movie. Since it talks about a social issue, I hope the award would trigger some kind of debate and meaningful discussions in society about the core issue,” said the young filmmaker.

An elated Indrans said it was double sweet for him to see more artists from the state bagging national honours. “I have felt that Malayalam movies have been making their presence felt again. Though we lack strong filmmakers like in the past, the present-day young blood is so committed and talented in the art form that they offer quality content.

Compared to the past, the presence of the Malayalam industry is also reflected in other language movies. If we look at winners from Kerala in other categories, they won by braving strong competition from other language movies,” Indrans told TNIE. Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian congratulated Malayali filmmakers and artists who bagged honours.

