Party office construction: Kerala High Court holds CPM Idukki secretary in contempt

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday initiated suo motu a contempt of court case against CPM Idukki district secretary C V Varghese for going ahead with the construction of a building for the Santhanpara area committee office in violation of the court’s order to stop. The court also restrained Varghese from using the building without its order.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Muhammed Mustaque and Justice Sophy Thomas said there had been a prima facie violation of the court order by the CPM leader despite the fact that he was on board the party array of the case in court. The bench noted that the order prohibiting the construction passed by the village officer on August 23 too said the work was being undertaken in violation of the HC order.

Varghese was made one of the respondents in the case as early as August 5, which meant he knew of the court’s orders, the bench said. The bench also directed the Idukki district collector to ensure that memos to stop the construction of buildings for the CPM party office in Bison Valley without the no-objection certificate from revenue authorities were strictly implemented.

The court issued the order on a petition filed against encroachments and illegal constructions in Munnar and other parts of Idukki. The amicus curiae and the counsel for the petitioners pointed out that Varghese did not halt construction work in Santhanpara even after the HC issued the order.

Varghese’s counsel submitted that the construction was stopped on August 23. The court then observed that the submission admitted that the construction continued in violation of its order passed on August 22.

