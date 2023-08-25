Pillai’s lunch mission continues to be a fulfilling cause

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Many noble deeds are carried out discreetly, so as not to attract attention. But the goodwill and warmth these generate finally bring them to the public eye. This is true in the case of retired government servant M Radhakrishna Pillai, who has been single-handedly distributing home-made noon meals to disadvantaged patients of the 9th ward of Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital (GH) for the last 23 years.

Pillai and his wife Indiramma first had the idea in March 2000 when they received money from a land transaction. The couple also decided to set apart a good portion of his pension for the cause. Pillai first approached Fort Taluk hospital officials and informed them about his desire to serve noon meals prepared at home to poor patients admitted there. Despite initial interest, they backtracked, pointing to the possibility of food poisoning.

A demoralised Pillai then decided to approach GH authorities. “Ward 9 then was where all orphaned patients were admitted to. It was distressing to see the pathetic conditions in which they were kept,” the 90-year-old told TNIE. “Many of the nearly 250 patients had no clothes. We bought plates and glasses and started serving them meals prepared at home. We woke up at 4 AM. After temple darshan, I used to join in preparing the meals. At 12.45 PM, the food was transported by auto-rickshaw. It is a mission we continue to this day. We did not allow even hartals to deter us,” he says.

He also bought clothes for patients and television sets for the ward. The Matha Vanitha charitable society was formed in 2000, under the patronship of Pillai, to take forward the cause. “The LDF government that came to power in 2006 helped improve the situation of the 9th ward. Many of the patients were adopted by orphanages. Now, we have only around 80 patients. My wife passed away in 2005. I have three workers who prepare the food. They prepare my breakfast. My lunch comprises the items of the meal prepared for patients,” he added.

Pillai’s dedication was tested when Covid forced authorities to declare restrictions. He, however, continued to supply the meals. It was the GH superintendent who advised him to slow down, considering his age. Pillai was assured that hospital staff would collect the prepared meals daily by ambulance.

On Tuesday, Shahidha, the hospital staffer who collects the meals, had a surprise: Health Minister Veena George would be taking part in Onam celebrations in the 9th ward and Pillai -- whom Shahidha addressed as ‘acha’ -- is invited. “We will have payasam and other special curries for the occasion,” she said.

Pillai has been felicitated by several organisations. His two sons and daughter and a few friends now support him in fulfilling what is his life’s mission.

