Plantain leaves' price shoots up by 60 per cent this Onam

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The demand for plantain leaves has soared in both local and international markets in the run-up to Onam, causing its price to skyrocket. Exporters and vendors in the state said the price of plantain leaves has gone up by 60 per cent in recent days and is likely to increase.

Plantain leaf price has increased from Rs 4 to Rs 12 per full leaf for exports. This means one kg of leaves for exports now costs Rs 90 to Rs 120, compared to Rs 55 earlier. The price in local markets is Rs 6 to Rs 8 per full leaf now, compared to Rs 3 to Rs 4 per full leaf during the off-season, said traders. One leaf can be cut up and used as plates by four to five people.

In view of sustained demand for the next week, the prices are likely to go up further, the traders said. Around 50 tonnes of banana leaves are expected to be shipped from Kerala to overseas markets, especially Gulf countries, during Onam, they said.

Rafeeq K B of Kozhikode-based KB Exports and Imports said he has shipped 16 tonnes of plantain leaves to the Gulf. “Most of the leaves are procured from Tamil Nadu. In view of the demand, farmers have increased the prices of the leaves from Rs 4 to Rs 12 per leaf,” he said.

Rafeeq said the cargo was sent via ship as aeroplane cargo space is currently running at a premium, as airlines are flying at full capacity as schools have reopened in the Gulf and Europe, leaving less space for cargo.

“Emirates, the biggest carrier from the state capital, transports up to 30 tonnes of cargo per day to Europe and the Gulf region, while others transport just 3 to 4 tonnes,” said Abraham Thomas, a Thiruvananthapuram-based vegetable exporter and the state president of APPEXA, the exporters’ association.

As for vegetables, over 200 tonnes are being exported from Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kannur, and Kozhikode airports every day, said Thomas, the proprietor of Panachamoottil Exporters. He said his firm exports around two tonnes of plantain leaves from across Kerala every day. “Since they are the most important element of Onasadya, the price of plantain leaves has shot up overnight. The rates jumped from Rs 3-Rs 5 last week to Rs 10-Rs 12 at present,” said Thomas.

In domestic markets, the leaves now cost two times their normal rate. “Almost 90% of plantain leaves of different qualities are brought from Tamil Nadu. There is no uniform rate. However, the price of a plantain leaf was Rs 4, which has increased from Rs 6 to Rs 8 now in the local market,” said Binu K P, an Ernakulam-based vendor.

