Three decades on, General Pictures set for comeback 

Rahul R By

Express News Service

KOLLAM: Nearly three decades have passed since General Pictures released its last film Vidheyan — a classic by stalwart filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan — under its banner. Now, the production house, which bankrolled cult movies like Elippathayam, Manju and Thampu, is poised for a grand comeback, that too with a children’s movie. This time, it plans to rope in Mohanlal to play a central character and Adoor to helm the project.

“Back in 2013-2014, my father K Ravindranathan Nair envisioned crafting a children’s movie and casting Mohanlal in a central role. It was my father’s aspiration to bring out another film under the banner of General Pictures. Unfortunately, his ailing health prevented him from realising his dream. This project stands as a tribute to his final wish,” Pratap Nair told TNIE.

General Pictures — launched by renowned film producer and industrialist Ravindranathan Nair (popularly known as Achani Ravi) in 1967 — was behind some of the finest movies made by G Aravindan, Adoor and M T Vasudevan Nair.

A total of 14 films were crafted under its banner, with many of them bagging several national and state awards. The 1994 film Mammootty-starrer Vidheyan marked the culmination of this remarkable era. Ravindranathan Nair passed away last month at the age of 90.

‘We envision a children’s movie’

Although General Pictures is set to embark on a new venture, funding remains an obstacle. The production house aims to seek financial support from the state government or the National Film Development Corporations soon to ensure essential financial support for the endeavour.

“The landscape of the film industry has evolved substantially over the past three decades. Earlier, distinguished artists used to adjust their remuneration to partake in a film project, but such dynamics have transformed. Currently, our film production costs range around Rs 7-8 crore. We belong to a cashew business family that grappled with a significant crisis in recent years. We intend to reach out to the National Film Development Corporation or the state government to explore potential subsidies. As of now, we envision creating a children’s movie. Upon securing the requisite funding, we shall commence the making process,” said Pratap Nair.

When asked about the project, Adoor said he did not want to comment on anything now. Just last year, the world caught a glimpse of the prowess of General Pictures’ movies as a restored version of ‘Thampu’, directed by the late G Aravindan, garnered acclaim at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival’s classical segment.

