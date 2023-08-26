CPM alleges political motives behind ED raids on Moideen

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Inferring political motives behind the Enforcement Directorate’s raid on former minister and state committee member A C Moideen, the CPM state leadership has decided to defend the Kunnamkulam MLA politically and legally.

“We have every reason to suspect that the ED is being used politically,” said a member of the state secretariat, which met on Friday. “Moideen has nothing to do with the Karuvannur Cooperative Society Bank loan scandal. Incidentally, ED raided Moideen’s residence on the statement of one of the accused in the scam. It is unsurprising that the action is taking place in the run-up to the Puthuppally by-election,” he told TNIE.

Speaking at a press conference after the secretariat meeting, state secretary M V Govindan said the raid was carried out to place Moideen under a cloak of suspicion.

“The crime branch had completed its investigation into the scam and made no mention of Moideen in its report. The ED has also not specified, in its press release, what it seized from Moideen’s residence. The raid was carried out without even questioning him. This is reprising events that transpired during the last assembly election. We will question in court ED’s notice summoning Moideen,” he said.

To a question regarding the chief minister’s daughter, Govindan said Veena T had remitted the integrated goods and services tax (IGST) on the amount her firm received from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL).

“I clarified it with Veena,” he said. The CPM state secretary also challenged reporters to present evidence to the contrary.

“Veena did not operate her company after the pandemic. She would not have faced such a situation if she had been conniving with the CM. For the party, Veena and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s sons are alike. Both have equal privileges. We have not tried to justify Veena. We have only presented the facts,” he said.

When asked why the CPM issued a press release in favour of Veena, Govindan said the party takes decisions on the merit of each issue.

“The children of party leaders should not do things on account of the CPM. But, when false propaganda is resorted out to weaken the party, we will respond,” he added.

ED Summons Moideen for interrogation

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked CPM MLA and former minister A C Moideen to appear for interrogation at its Kochi office on August 31 in the money laundering case connected to the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank loan scandal. The ED’s Friday communique to the Kunnamkulam MLA came a day after it seized 36 properties valued at Rs 15 crore of the suspects. This includes Rs 28 lakh kept in fixed deposits in the names of Moideen and his wife. The ED will also question four ‘benamis’ of Moideen in the coming days. The scam came to light after several depositors complained of loans being issued to unknown persons using their mortgage documents.

