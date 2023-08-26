Kerala Tourism’s marketing drive bags PATA Gold Award

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Tourism has won the 2023 Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Gold Award in the category of ‘Marketing Campaign (State & city-Global)’ for its innovative initiatives to attract visitors.

Conceptualised for an audience transitioning to normalcy post-Covid, the state’s award-winning campaign ‘Make up for lost time, pack up for Kerala’ targeted domestic tourists, and made a splash on all major media platforms and social media channels.

Set up in 1984, PATA Grand and Gold Awards recognise the finest contributions from the travel industry in the Asia-Pacific region with the winning projects creating benchmarks for excellence and creativity. The award will be presented at the International Exhibition Convention Centre (IECC) in New Delhi, on October 5 during the PATA Travel Mart 2023.

Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said the award is a recognition of Kerala Tourism’s aggressive promotional campaign to woo back tourists who were cooped up inside their homes for a long period following the pandemic outbreak.

