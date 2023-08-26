Home States Kerala

Monson Mavunkal case: Ex-DIG’s wife named sixth accused

The crime branch had asked DIG S Surendran about the transactions in his wife’s accounts, but he could not provide convincing answers.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The crime branch probing the cheating case involving conman Monson Mavunkal has arraigned retired DIG S Surendran’s wife Indulekha. She has been named the sixth accused. A report in this regard was filed before a magistrate court in Kochi recently.

Crime branch officials said during the investigation, it was found that Monson had sent funds to Indulekha’s bank account. The funds, said the agency, were funds Monson swindled from six businessmen. 

The crime branch had asked Surendran about the transactions in his wife’s accounts, but he could not provide convincing answers. He had earlier been arrested by the crime branch. The agency will soon question Indulekha. It also named sculptor Santhosh as the seventh accused. It was Santhosh’s artworks, including the ‘Staff of Moses’ and ‘Tipu’s throne’, that  Monson claimed to be antiques and preserved in his private museum. The probe is in the final stage and the crime branch is likely to file a chargesheet against the accused in court soon.

The case pertains to Monson allegedly cheating six businessmen of `20 crore, claiming he was about to receive `2.62 lakh crore. He had swindled the money by showing them a fake bank account statement of an international bank. 

