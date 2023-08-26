Speaker A N Shamseer left embarrassed as food runs out at Onam feast 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Speaker A N Shamseer had to encounter an embarrassing moment on Thursday when several staffers of the Assembly office returned without food at the Onam feast he organised. The food was grossly insufficient and over 500 people, including Shamseer, were left famished. While the organisers ordered meals for 1,300 people, the food was well over after serving 800 people. Even the speaker himself had just payasam and a plantain.

The feast was arranged in a hall with 400 seats. “The first round went without any problem. Some items were short for the second round. However, no food was left to serve people who were waiting for the third round,” said an officer. A Kattakada-based caterer was given the contract to supply the meals. He had supplied food for about eight events at the Legislature Secretariat and MLA’s Hostel, said an officer.

The food for the event was brought in two batches and the second batch arrived 20 minutes later. “A lack of coordination by the caterer led to the chaotic situation and it wasn’t intentional. Hence, there is no need for a probe into the incident,” said Shamseer’s private secretary, adding that some people returned without waiting because they had to watch the cultural programmes.

The employees used to organise the Onam celebrations with their funds always. However, this year, the Speaker decided to throw a feast at the government’s expense. Regular and temporary employees, watch and ward personnel were invited to the feast.

