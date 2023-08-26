Home States Kerala

Speaker A N Shamseer left embarrassed as food runs out at Onam feast 

The food for the event was brought in two batches and the second batch arrived 20 minutes later.

Published: 26th August 2023 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2023 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer. (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Speaker A N Shamseer had to encounter an embarrassing moment on Thursday when several staffers of the Assembly office returned without food at the Onam feast he organised. The food was grossly insufficient and over 500 people, including Shamseer, were left famished. While the organisers ordered meals for 1,300 people, the food was well over after serving 800 people. Even the speaker himself had just payasam and a plantain.

The feast was arranged in a hall with 400 seats. “The first round went without any problem. Some items were short for the second round. However, no food was left to serve people who were waiting for the third round,” said an officer. A Kattakada-based caterer was given the contract to supply the meals. He had supplied food for about eight events at the Legislature Secretariat and MLA’s Hostel, said an officer.

The food for the event was brought in two batches and the second batch arrived 20 minutes later. “A lack of coordination by the caterer led to the chaotic situation and it wasn’t intentional. Hence, there is no need for a probe into the incident,” said Shamseer’s private secretary, adding that some people returned without waiting because they had to watch the cultural programmes.

The employees used to organise the Onam celebrations with their funds always. However, this year, the Speaker decided to throw a feast at the government’s expense. Regular and temporary employees, watch and ward personnel were invited to the feast.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FoodOnamA N Shamseersadhya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp