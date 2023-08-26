Student made to sit on floor for not paying fees in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Class 7 student of a private school here was forced to write the exam by sitting on the floor for not paying school fees. The incident happened at Sree Vidyadhiraja Vidya Mandir Higher Secondary School, Vellayambalam, on Thursday. According to the child’s parent, the school principal came to the exam hall and asked the fee defaulters to stand up.

The student, who had not paid the fees, was then made to sit on the floor where he wrote the exam in tears. The child’s parent contacted the school but was allegedly ridiculed by the principal. After the incident triggered public outrage, the school management contacted the parent and admitted that the principal was at fault. The school administrator said the principal has been suspended pending an inquiry.

MINISTER ORDERS INQUIRY

General Education Minister V Sivankutty has asked the Director of General Education (DGE) Shanavas S to inquire into the incident in which a student was asked to sit on the floor for not paying school fees. The DGE has been directed to submit a report to the minister based on the inquiry conducted.

