Thottilpalam rape and attack case: Police intensify search for accused

The statement of the victim was recorded under CrPC Section 164 under the supervision of the magistrate and Police said that Junaid will be arrested soon.

KOZHIKODE: The police, under the leadership of DySP V V Latheesh, have intensified their search for Junaid Aliyar, 25, who abducted his neighbour, a 20-year-old college student, and raped her at his house in Thottilpalam. Junaid escaped from the crime spot an hour before the police came to rescue the student on Thursday.

Police said they have received clues about Junaid’s location and that he will be arrested soon. Meanwhile, the statement of the student was recorded under CrPC Section 164 under the supervision of the magistrate. As per the statement, she was given drugs, beaten up and raped by Junaid. She also said the accused threatened her and took nude pictures. So far, the girl has only mentioned Junaid in the crime.

However, the investigation team is also checking whether the accused received help from others. “The police have collected the detailed statement of the student. She was conscious when we traced her on Thursday. She had injuries on her body and was shifted to a hospital for further treatment. Her condition is stable,” said Latheesh. The police have also issued a lookout notice for the accused.

