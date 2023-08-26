Home States Kerala

Victims hailed from Makkimala tea estate

On a daily basis, jeeps and trucks owned by different tea estates in the Mananthavady region transport women pluckers from Makkimala.

Published: 26th August 2023 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2023 06:53 AM

People help shift the bodies of those who died in the accident for postmortem examination at Wayanad Government Medical College Hospital, Mananthavady. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: The nine women who were killed in the accident near Kannoth Hill, in Thalapuzha, were previous employees of the Makkimala tea estate. After losing their jobs, extreme poverty forced them to move to other plantations. Most of the women settled in Makkimala are migrants from Tamil Nadu, say locals. “The victims hailed from Makkimala tea estate,” said Mananthavady CPM local committee member Sajimon N. Since work dried up, they were forced to move to other estates in search of employment.

Rahul mourns Wayanad Victims

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi expressed condolences over the death of nine women at Thalappuz-ha on Friday. “I have spoken to the district authorities, urging a swift response. My thoughts are with the grieving families and wish a speedy recovery to those injured,” he wrote on social media.

CM, Satheesan condole the death of nine workers 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has mourned nine workers who died in a jeep accident in Wayanad. The chief minister said Forest Minister A K Saseendran have ordered to carry out various measures including treatment of the injured.  Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, too, mourned the dead. He urged the government to offer adequate compensation to the families of the deceased. 

