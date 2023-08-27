Custodial death: CB slaps murder charges on 4 cops

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The crime branch (CB) probing the Tanur custodial death has slapped murder charges on four officers of the Malappuram district anti-narcotics special action force (DANSAF) team who allegedly assaulted the victim, Thamir Jifri.

The crime branch on Saturday submitted the list of accused officers — senior CPO Jinesh of Tanur station, CPO Albin Augustine of Parappanangadi station, CPO Abhimanyu of Kalapakanchery station, and CPO Vipin of Tirurangadi station — to the Parappanangadi Judicial First Class Magistrate Court.

The four police officers have been charged under IPC sections 302 (murder charge) 342 (wrongful confinement), 346 (wrongful confinement in secret), 348 (wrongful confinement to extort confession), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 324 (hurt by use of a dangerous weapon). This list of accused is the result of the initial phase of probe and, more officers are likely to be included following detailed inquiry, said sources.

Thamir, a native of Malappuram, was detained with 11 others in an NDPS case on July 31. However, he died while in the custody of the Tanur police on August 1. Subsequent probe pointed custodial assault by the DANSAF team, which had taken the victim into custody initially. The team later transferred Thamir to the custody of the Tanur sub-inspector. The post-mortem report revealed injury marks consistent with physical assault during custody.

The Thamir Jifri Action Council, which seeks justice for Thamir, urges the crime branch to thoroughly investigate the potential complicity of high-ranking police officials in the case. They alleged that the DANSAF team subjected Thamir to physical assault purportedly under the directive of senior police officials in Malappuram. The action council will on Tuesday organise a public gathering to protest against the alleged police misconduct towards Thamir.

Earlier, Thamir’s family had approached the High Court, expressing concerns about a fair investigation into the incident. They alleged that senior police officers in Malappuram were attempting to manipulate evidence related to the custodial assault. The family also sought the immediate transfer of the investigation to the CBI. They alleged that despite the state government’s decision to transfer the probe to CBI, the CB was still conducting its own probe.

Hearing the family’s plea, the HC had instructed the CB to submit a report on the investigation at the Tanur police station. It also ordered the CB to produce the case diary on September 7.

