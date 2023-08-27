Monsoon missing, Met issues heat warning for eight districts

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid a weakening monsoon, Kerala is grappling with a significant rise in temperature, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue high-temperature warnings for eight districts on Sunday. The weather office has predicted an increase of 3-4 degrees Celsius above normal temperatures on Sunday in the districts of Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, and Kannur. According to forecasts, Kollam is expected to experience temperatures reaching up to 36 degrees Celsius.

In response to these warnings, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has advised the public to avoid direct exposure to the sun between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. According to experts, this is the first time since 2016 that the state has experienced such a dry spell during the southwest monsoon.

“In 2016, both southwest and northeast monsoons were deficient. As per the weather model, the dry spell is set to continue. There is a chance that the situation might change after the first or second week of September,” said a weather expert with KSDMA.

In anticipation of a potential drought situation, experts are advocating for long-term solutions to mitigate the impending crisis. Suggestions include rainwater harvesting, water budgeting, and further research into treating grey and black water to enhance the state’s preparedness.

Given the ongoing dry spell, the state executive committee of KSDMA, chaired by the chief minister, recently convened to make strategic decisions. Former head of KSDMA, K G Thara, emphasised the impending water crisis and urged the government to take proactive measures for water conservation and establish sustainable solutions.

“Rainwater harvesting should be mandatory for all buildings and houses except for BPL families. Currently, rainwater harvesting facilities are only required for new constructions, but this practice should be revised. Bangalore city has effectively enforced this regulation, imposing hefty fines on those who do not comply. A similar approach can be adopted here, with the government imposing fines in addition to water bills,” she said.

She said the government should come up with a water budget to prevent wastage.

“In the coming years, the state is poised to encounter a severe water crisis, necessitating the imposition of limits on individual water usage. The government should formulate comprehensive guidelines outlining water usage and specifying the allowable gallons of water per household or individual on a monthly basis. Strict enforcement of these regulations, accompanied by fines for non-compliance, would encourage people to conscientiously reduce their water consumption and avoid unnecessary wastage. Failure to take such measures could result in hardships for future generations,” she emphasized.

To address the issue, reusing treated grey and black water emerges as a solution.

