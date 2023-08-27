Pappad makers craving for a crackling Onam

Rahul R By

Express News Service

KOLLAM: No traditional Onasadya is complete without the crispy addition of pappadam, also known as pappad, a flavourful indigenous wafer crafted from the dough of black bean flour, deep-fried to perfection and savoured alongside the main course.

With this year’s Onam holding great promise, traditional pappad makers are pinning their hopes on a bountiful festive return. This is despite the surge in the price of raw materials presenting them with a significant challenge.

According to traditional manufacturers, the primary ingredient of pappad — black bean flour — now costs around Rs 5,200-6,000 for a 50kg sack, a noticeable increase from Rs 4,800 it cost in the same period last year. Another crucial ingredient, rice flour, is now putting them back Rs 1,500-2,000 for a 50kg bundle. It’s price hovered around Rs 1,000 a year ago.

“Despite the challenges, we remain hopeful of generating profits this year due to the high demand for pappad during the Onam festival. Nevertheless, the exorbitant cost of raw materials continues to pose a significant hurdle. While the demand for pappad continues to stay robust, it remains to be seen if this demand will translate into profits,” said S Radhakrishnan, proprietor of Ayathil, Kollam-based MR Super Pappad.

According to the Kerala Pappad Manufacturers Association there are approximately 1,500 pappad makers in the state. The average daily turnover in the state is about 70-75 lakh pappad. Furthermore, in anticipation of the heightened demand during Onam, the association sees daily turnover reaching 210 to 225 lakh pappad.

“In light of the traditional festive season, we expect daily turnover to triple. Presently, average turnover is 70-75 lakh. However, we are not expecting substantial profit margins due to the high cost of raw materials. Despite the costly raw materials, we cannot raise the price of pappad in line with escalating raw material costs.A standard packet of seven pappad currently costs Rs 10. If we increase the price due to rising raw material costs, it could deter purchasers,” says Vineeth Parath, secretary of the association.

Beyond the cost of raw materials, shortage of labour also poses a challenge for pappad makers. Additionally, manufacturers rely heavily on states such as Tamil Nadu for their raw materials. Traditional manufacturers primarily target the rural population during Onam, as urban customers are increasingly drawn to modern, technologically advanced pappad makers.

“We predominantly depend on Tamil Nadu for our raw materials. Consequently, Tamil Nadu traders hold significant influence over prices. Since 2020, we’ve observed heightened material costs during Kerala’s festival seasons as they anticipate a surge in pappad demand. Our primary market lies in rural areas, as high-tech manufacturers already cater to malls and supermarkets. Since we can’t compete in major malls, we are relying on local Kirana stores and traditional market outlets,” said Akhil M, proprietor of Sree Parabrahma Food Products.

KOLLAM: No traditional Onasadya is complete without the crispy addition of pappadam, also known as pappad, a flavourful indigenous wafer crafted from the dough of black bean flour, deep-fried to perfection and savoured alongside the main course. With this year’s Onam holding great promise, traditional pappad makers are pinning their hopes on a bountiful festive return. This is despite the surge in the price of raw materials presenting them with a significant challenge. According to traditional manufacturers, the primary ingredient of pappad — black bean flour — now costs around Rs 5,200-6,000 for a 50kg sack, a noticeable increase from Rs 4,800 it cost in the same period last year. Another crucial ingredient, rice flour, is now putting them back Rs 1,500-2,000 for a 50kg bundle. It’s price hovered around Rs 1,000 a year ago.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Despite the challenges, we remain hopeful of generating profits this year due to the high demand for pappad during the Onam festival. Nevertheless, the exorbitant cost of raw materials continues to pose a significant hurdle. While the demand for pappad continues to stay robust, it remains to be seen if this demand will translate into profits,” said S Radhakrishnan, proprietor of Ayathil, Kollam-based MR Super Pappad. According to the Kerala Pappad Manufacturers Association there are approximately 1,500 pappad makers in the state. The average daily turnover in the state is about 70-75 lakh pappad. Furthermore, in anticipation of the heightened demand during Onam, the association sees daily turnover reaching 210 to 225 lakh pappad. “In light of the traditional festive season, we expect daily turnover to triple. Presently, average turnover is 70-75 lakh. However, we are not expecting substantial profit margins due to the high cost of raw materials. Despite the costly raw materials, we cannot raise the price of pappad in line with escalating raw material costs.A standard packet of seven pappad currently costs Rs 10. If we increase the price due to rising raw material costs, it could deter purchasers,” says Vineeth Parath, secretary of the association. Beyond the cost of raw materials, shortage of labour also poses a challenge for pappad makers. Additionally, manufacturers rely heavily on states such as Tamil Nadu for their raw materials. Traditional manufacturers primarily target the rural population during Onam, as urban customers are increasingly drawn to modern, technologically advanced pappad makers. “We predominantly depend on Tamil Nadu for our raw materials. Consequently, Tamil Nadu traders hold significant influence over prices. Since 2020, we’ve observed heightened material costs during Kerala’s festival seasons as they anticipate a surge in pappad demand. Our primary market lies in rural areas, as high-tech manufacturers already cater to malls and supermarkets. Since we can’t compete in major malls, we are relying on local Kirana stores and traditional market outlets,” said Akhil M, proprietor of Sree Parabrahma Food Products.