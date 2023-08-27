Religious harmony shines in a small Kollam village

Rahul R By

Express News Service

KOLLAM: In the tranquil village of Elavaramkuzhi in Kollam district, a remarkable display of religious harmony and unity shines through the Muhyidheen Muslim Mosque and Shivpuran Sree Mahadeva Temple. Their bond illuminates during special occasions such as Eid, when the mosque’s procession proudly makes its way to the temple compound, symbolising the strength of togetherness.

Here, temple officials and residents eagerly await their Muslim brothers, offering sweets and refreshments to those participating in the Eid rally. Only after this warm exchange does the procession embark on its journey through the village.

P Padmakumar, the president of the temple committee, told TNIE that this tradition has endured for twenty-four years. “Both the mosque and temple stand along the same road, merely 100 meters apart. During every Eid procession rally, residents and temple officials eagerly await the arrival of the rally. Once they join us, we offer sweets, snacks, and water. It’s only after this that the procession commences its rally through the village,” said P Padmakumar.

Meanwhile, Ashraf M, the general secretary of the mosque, emphasised that this precedent serves as a powerful example of religious harmony for younger generations.

“When our rally begins, our initial stop is at the temple. This practice is not rooted in mere proximity; rather, our elders initiated these gestures to underscore that while our religious beliefs may differ, we all belong to the same divine realm, and love prevails. To outsiders, it might appear surprising that Hindus and Muslims wholeheartedly participate in each other’s festivals. However, for us, this is a deeply ingrained practice,” Ashraf told TNIE.

Over the past two decades, Muslim and Hindu communities have wholeheartedly engaged in each other’s festivities. During mosque and temple festivals, both Hindus and Muslims enthusiastically partake. Notably, mosque and temple officials extend assistance in setting up pandals, stalls, and other necessities.

“In any festival, whether Hindu or Muslim, both communities participate with equal fervour. You will witness a Hindu brother helping his Muslim counterpart set up pandals and vice versa. This assistance is not merely financial but also extends to genuine moral support. Except for a few personal religious practices, we celebrate and respect each other’s festivals and traditions. Thus, any observer would witness Hindu and Muslim brothers standing together, participating harmoniously in these festivities,” said the two officer bearers.

