Thiruvananthapuram to digitise revenue dept and launch a dedicated portal

Nevertheless, the department confronts a range of challenges, including the manipulation of sensitive data, document misappropriation, and file deterioration.

Published: 27th August 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

By K S Sreejith
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Revenue Department is embarking on an ambitious initiative to fully digitise its operations and introduce a comprehensive portal for its activities. Spanning across 14 district collectorates, 27 revenue divisions, 78 taluks, and 1,666 villages, this department offers a myriad of public services, including issuing certificates, collecting taxes, maintaining land records, managing inter-departmental land transfers, and providing disaster management assistance.

Nevertheless, the department confronts a range of challenges, including the manipulation of sensitive data, document misappropriation, and file deterioration. Recognising these obstacles, the department has opted to implement a comprehensive digital transformation. Moreover, the department acknowledges that computerising its operations is indispensable for swift, efficient service delivery, and transparent administration.

To achieve this, the department envisions creating a web portal that consolidates all revenue-related services and payments under a single umbrella — the revenue portal. This portal would also offer a unified login system, streamlining user experience by enabling individuals to submit their credentials only once, rather than logging in separately for multiple applications. The state government has granted administrative approval for the Land Revenue Commissioner’s proposal, allocating `23 crore for the initiative.

