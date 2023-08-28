CM lone person unaware of price rise, says V D Satheesan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Launching a scathing attack on Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Sunday said the chief minister will be the lone person unaware of the price rise in the state.

“The government, which first announced that 87 lakh people will receive Onam kits, reduced the number to 6 lakh. However, just 10% of the kits have been distributed so far. Supplyco, like KSRTC, is struggling financially and the government has left it for mercy killing.

Though Supplyco requested Rs 750 crore, the government allocated just Rs 70 crore. In such a situation, the CM claims there is no price hike in the state,” Satheesan told reporters in North Paravoor.

"The reality is that average household’s expenses have risen by Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 in four months due to tax hikes and price rise. The government has failed to provide Onam kits to even 6 lakh people. The finance minister either totally ignorant about it or is pretending to be so,” charged Satheesan.

On the illegal payments issue, Satheesan said the Opposition had not moved the court on the allegation that Veena Vijayan, the CM’s daughter, and her firm received monthly payments totalling around `1.72 crore.

KOCHI: Launching a scathing attack on Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Sunday said the chief minister will be the lone person unaware of the price rise in the state. “The government, which first announced that 87 lakh people will receive Onam kits, reduced the number to 6 lakh. However, just 10% of the kits have been distributed so far. Supplyco, like KSRTC, is struggling financially and the government has left it for mercy killing. Though Supplyco requested Rs 750 crore, the government allocated just Rs 70 crore. In such a situation, the CM claims there is no price hike in the state,” Satheesan told reporters in North Paravoor.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "The reality is that average household’s expenses have risen by Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 in four months due to tax hikes and price rise. The government has failed to provide Onam kits to even 6 lakh people. The finance minister either totally ignorant about it or is pretending to be so,” charged Satheesan. On the illegal payments issue, Satheesan said the Opposition had not moved the court on the allegation that Veena Vijayan, the CM’s daughter, and her firm received monthly payments totalling around `1.72 crore.