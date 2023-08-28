Home States Kerala

CM lone person unaware of price rise, says V D Satheesan

Though Supplyco requested Rs 750 crore, the government allocated just Rs 70 crore. In such a situation, the CM claims there is no price hike in the state,” Satheesan told reporters in North Paravoor.

Published: 28th August 2023 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2023 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Launching a scathing attack on Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Sunday said the chief minister will be the lone person unaware of the price rise in the state. 

“The government, which first announced that 87 lakh people will receive Onam kits, reduced the number to 6 lakh. However, just 10% of the kits have been distributed so far. Supplyco, like KSRTC, is struggling financially and the government has left it for mercy killing.

Though Supplyco requested Rs 750 crore, the government allocated just Rs 70 crore. In such a situation, the CM claims there is no price hike in the state,” Satheesan told reporters in North Paravoor.

"The reality is that average household’s expenses have risen by Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 in four months due to tax hikes and price rise. The government has failed to provide Onam kits to even 6 lakh people. The finance minister either totally ignorant about it or is pretending to be so,” charged Satheesan.

On the illegal payments issue, Satheesan said the Opposition had not moved the court on the allegation that Veena Vijayan, the CM’s daughter, and her firm received monthly payments totalling around `1.72 crore. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VD Satheesan CM Pinarayi Vijayan Onam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp