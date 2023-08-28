Home States Kerala

Flower crop holds the key for a Kudumbashree unit 

Having endured the disappointment of losing their vegetable crop to a brief downpour last month, they are keeping their fingers crossed until the last flower is plucked. 

Published: 28th August 2023

Scenes from Marigold farms in Kerala.

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: For members of the Pulpadiyur Kudumbashree unit, in Padiyur panchayat, Onam will revolve around their marigold flowers grown on 4.5 acres of land.With harvest in progress, they are hoping for a bumper crop, that will add more colour to their festivities. But, having endured the disappointment of losing their vegetable crop to a brief downpour last month, they are keeping their fingers crossed until the last flower is plucked. 

“We had cultivated vegetables, including amaranthus, with an eye on Onam. But the rain that lasted a week damaged our crop. The canal near our farm overflowed and this led to waterlogging,” said Suhara Ashraf, a member.

The unit spent Rs 2 lakh on planting the flower saplings. “If everything goes to plan, we will generate a good revenue by selling the flowers. We have been plucking the flowers with utmost care. Most of it is being sold directly to the public through a roadside stall, while the rest is sold to wholesale dealers in Irinjalakuda,” said Suhara. The unit expects to harvest three tonnes of flowers. They sell the flowers for Rs 170/kg.

