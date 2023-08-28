Kozhikode ayurvedic society’s vet medicine figures in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The vet medicines manufactured by the Kozhikode Ayurvedic Cooperative Society here have figured in the latest edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ that was aired on Sunday.

While lauding the achievements in the country’s dairy segment, the Prime Minister mentioned the introduction of ayurvedic medicines for the treatment of cattle by the Malabar Union of the Milma. The Society evolved medicines for cattle with the joint efforts of experts from various fields to counter the threat of anti-microbial resistance that poses a threat to public health.

Scientists from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research- National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology, veterinary and ayurveda doctors were involved in the effort. The mission that began in 2021 has thus far succeeded in bringing out eight varieties of veterinary medicines.

Experts say that the use of ayurvedic medicines can reduce the presence of antibiotic residue in milk. It has also brought down the expenditure of treatment of cattle and helps the farmers to continue milking the cattle even while they are under treatment.

KOZHIKODE: The vet medicines manufactured by the Kozhikode Ayurvedic Cooperative Society here have figured in the latest edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ that was aired on Sunday. While lauding the achievements in the country’s dairy segment, the Prime Minister mentioned the introduction of ayurvedic medicines for the treatment of cattle by the Malabar Union of the Milma. The Society evolved medicines for cattle with the joint efforts of experts from various fields to counter the threat of anti-microbial resistance that poses a threat to public health. Scientists from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research- National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology, veterinary and ayurveda doctors were involved in the effort. The mission that began in 2021 has thus far succeeded in bringing out eight varieties of veterinary medicines.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Experts say that the use of ayurvedic medicines can reduce the presence of antibiotic residue in milk. It has also brought down the expenditure of treatment of cattle and helps the farmers to continue milking the cattle even while they are under treatment.